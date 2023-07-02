To say the Great Kulpmont Cruise, held June 18, was a great success would be an understatement.
Two hundred fourteen vehicles from many areas of Pennsylvania — and one from Tampa, Fla. — cruised Chestnut Street in front of thousands of happy spectators on the cruise route.
They were treated to antiques from the 20s, 30s and 40s, antique firetrucks, an antique patrol car, classics and muscle cars.
I’d like to thank The Daily Item for its outstanding publicity it gave us leading up to the cruise, which helped make it successful.
We were also blessed with great weather for our event.
Holy Angels Catholic Church provided an outstanding concession stand.
We opened the event with motorcycles labeled “Thunder in Kulpmont” followed by Knoebels Brass Band with mascot Kozmo.
Next year’s Cruise will be held June 16, 2024. Join the fun and be part of this great event.
Joe Cesari,
Cruise director