Thank you to the Borough of Mifflinburg crew for the fine job you have done in your recent electrical work on Bogar Lane.
As a resident of Bogar Lane, we were contacted personally well before the project started, and apprised of the starting time and scope of the project. I followed each phase of the project to its completion.
Each of the borough crew who worked on the project was very professional in all of their work, cleaned up daily to keep the street safe and open to traffic, and made me proud to be a resident of the Borough of Mifflinburg.
Since moving to Mifflinburg in 1975 and raising three children here, we have been very pleased with all of the services provided by the borough: Electric, water, road, police force, the mayor and the borough administration.
We cannot thank the borough crew enough for their work on this project. We wish them safe employment and my thanks for another job well done!
Dave and Peg Swaney,
Mifflinburg