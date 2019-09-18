There will be no end in sight until our “Commander in Cheat” is removed from office. We go from one bizarre occurrence to the next. “Sharpie-gate” is just another ludicrous everyday happening in President Donald Trump’s world. Our leader couldn’t get past justified criticism of his tweet about Dorian’s threat to Alabama. It is just another illustration of the boorish, insecure, narcissistic human being that is Donald Trump. That our president would use a sharpie to alter a weather map to defend himself would be almost humorous if it didn’t represent the real threat our country is in with this man. What may be even worse is that those around him go along and mimic his dishonesty and incompetence. To think that the head of Homeland Security sat speechless and straight-faced as the president distorted the truth is disturbing.
Let’s start at the beginning with the original tweet. Trump tweeted that Alabama lay in the path of hurricane Dorian. At the time of the tweet, that warning was not the truth. Four days previous to this, the projected route of Dorian was all over the place with one projected path headed towards Alabama. But the president’s tweet when sent was wrong because it was four days late. This from a man who said he would get hourly updates on Dorian. I guess he was too busy playing golf.
OK he made a mistake, something we all do, but to go to the extent to which he has gone to defend himself tells you all you need to know about Donald Trump. First, he lives in his own bubble of self-deception, illusion, and ignorance. He caused fear in some Alabamians who may have actually believed his tweets. Fortunately, this incident didn’t create a more serious problem. But what if the next tweet of ignorance causes a serious problem? Don’t we need leaders who know to whom we should listen, experts who know what they are talking about. We can’t expect any leader to know all there is to know. Even a self-proclaimed stable genius can’t even begin to know it all. It should be very scary that Mr. Trump seems to believe he knows more than even the experts in so many things.
This incident further illustrates what a dishonest man he is. To think that our president would alter a weather map to protect his ego. That a political leader can’t stand the heat of legitimate criticism is a sign that they don’t belong in the job. It is part and parcel of being in political office. He tells us how much he defends Second Amendment rights, but constantly attacks the First Amendment rights of the press. While “Sharpie-gate” may be just a small incident, it is just another log on the flames of need for us to say “you’re fired” from the presidency, Mr. Trump.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.