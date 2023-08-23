A move to replace the use of tax dollars paid at the gas pump to fund the Pennsylvania State Police with a new route of funding seems to be gaining some momentum in Harrisburg. It’s a push that could offer a steady flow for police while injecting billions of dollars back into needed infrastructure projects.
For decades, Pennsylvania’s budget bills have sent gas tax dollars originally slotted for road and bridge projects — to the tune of $8 billion over the past decade — into the state police budget as a way to fund the critical role the state police system plays.
According to SpotlightPA, new legislation in the main budget bill signed earlier this month would shift the funding out of the state’s Motor License Fund and into the state’s General Fund. “State Police will receive $125 million less from the state’s Motor License Fund, which is the bank account where the commonwealth deposits billions of dollars in annual gas tax revenue along with other vehicle fees. In turn, the agency will get $239 million more from the state’s General Fund, which is the bank account that receives most state income and sales taxes,” Spotlight wrote.
The goal, officials said, is to wean police funding out of the Motor License Fund over the course of several years. Seven years ago, state legislators put a cap on how much money could be transferred from the Motor License Fund to less than $500 million annually by 2026. Last year, that total was $495 million and this year’s spending plan shifts $370 million away from infrastructure projects to state police funding.
The hope is that within five years that number is zero, lawmakers said.
“We totally understand that the State Police need to be funded, but our premise has been that funding the State Police out of Motor License Fund has a trade-off cost — it’s less road and bridge projects, it’s less construction projects,” Jason Wagner, managing director of the Pennsylvania Highway Information Association said.
There are legitimate worries that the state is filling state police coffers with an influx of surplus cash and what happens if and when that overflow dries up.
Where does the money come from then? What will be the source of that new revenue?
“State Police are a core function of government, and I agree we should get them out of the Motor License Fund. I think we’re gonna find consensus around that,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Scott Martin, a Republican from Lancaster County, told Spotlight earlier this summer. “But we want a little more transparency with how things are budgeted, and not create another special fund.”
That all makes sense. So much sense that maybe something can finally be done to appropriately fund the State Police while not raiding funding for crumbling roads and bridges.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.