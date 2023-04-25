We are three weeks from the May primary election in the commonwealth, another election in which more than 1 in 10 voters won’t be eligible.
Pennsylvania’s closed primaries rules — where only party-affiliated voters may participate unless it is a special election or ballot referendum — mean that 1,277,495 Pennsylvania voters will be unable to vote on May 16. That total represents nearly 15 percent of registered voters in the commonwealth.
Pennsylvania remains one of nine states with closed primaries. On the surface, allowing members of political parties to select those who will represent their parties in the general election makes sense.
It makes less sense when you consider how many contested races there actually are in either the spring or fall elections.
There are dozens of empty spots for everything from county commissioner to township auditor on the ballot next month.
In far too many cases, candidates won’t face primary or general election challenges, and simply just need to get their name on the ballot to “win” reelection.
In a still-too-high number, those races that do have a contested primary often don’t have opponents on the opposite side, so a win in May means a default victory in the fall. Members of opposing parties, or non-affiliated voters, have no voice in choosing who represents them.
Some non-affiliated Valley voters will have a chance to participate next month. Voters in Montour County and parts of Northumberland County who live in the 108th State House District can vote in the special election to replace now-Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver.
There is another push in Harrisburg to open the state’s primaries, as they should, State Rep. Marla Brown, a Republican from Lawrence County, is proposing House Bill 976, a bill she said would open primaries to non-affiliated voters, allowing them to participate in one of the two party-affiliated primaries, Republican or Democrat.
Brown said the move would likely force party-affiliated candidates to “court independent voters sooner ... and perhaps the end result would bring about broader bipartisanship and better legislating on the whole.”
Other bills are also moving in Harrisburg offering similar measures to Brown’s push.
One piece of legislation smartly notes that these disenfranchised voters fund elections through their tax dollars, but don’t get to participate.
Getting more voters registered and participating should always be the goal. It creates a more representative government with more voices having a say in who represents them.
That feels like something everyone, regardless of political affiliation, should be able to agree upon.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.