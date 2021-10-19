My sometimes annoying, yet amazingly insightful, young adult sons apparently might have another reason to argue against living in their birth home area.
Rockefeller Township supervisors are on a mission to stop entertainment at the Spyglass Winery, citing an archaic agriculture ordinance. This exceptional arts and music venue has brought thousands of us together over the years to celebrate each other and escape the madness of modern day stressors.
The defending township lawyer states “the township did not object to Webb’s retail and private venue activities but never permitted them either.” The question obviously then becomes why all of a sudden has it now become an issue with particular supervisors? I suspect like much of politics, it is someone’s personal-bruised ego, irrational beliefs (e.g., the Big Lie), financial or power incentives; etc.
Tom, Tammy, and many staff over the years have been great stewards for the community and deserve our strong gratitude and respect. I would encourage all who have benefited from their endless work to contact the Rockefeller supervisors. We all should work for better minds and healthier egos in local politics and community planning. Otherwise, there will be no counter argument when our sons and daughters decide to leave the area.
Ron Bonner,
Winfield