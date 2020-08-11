Recently MSNBC producer, Ariana Pekary resigned and went on to write a scathing letter to her superiors and public expressing her thoughts about the left-leaning media’s coverage of the coronavirus, the racial unrest and how “the model (news media) blocks diversity of thought and content because the networks have incentives to amplify fringe voices and events at the expense of others.”
Ms. Pekary went on to say the following about the news media in general, “We are a cancer and there is no cure. This cancer risks our democracy, even in the middle of our presidential election. Any discussion about the election usually focuses on Donald Trump, not Joe Biden.”
It goes without saying, that the liberal press and Democrats are all out for hijacking and taking control of our country and they’ll do anything to accomplish this. We, as conservative Christian Republicans and conservative independents, cannot allow this to happen and that’s why it’s important to show up and vote in November.
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg