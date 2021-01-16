We encourage small business owners in the Valley to take advantage of the latest round of federal loans, launched this week across the nation to help struggling businesses survive.
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is once again available to businesses and nonprofits looking to recover financial losses caused by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Help is available through Bucknell’s Small Business Development Center.
The loans, capped at $2 million, are forgivable. The national Small Business Administration overseeing the program said more than $100 billion in loans have already been forgiven during the initial rollout last year. Businesses that received loans last year are eligible again this year.
While those tasked with guiding business owners through the process expect fewer applicants this time around, it is important to start the process early. “If they’re interested in doing this, they need to work right now to get it going,” Maureen Hauck, assistant director, business consulting, Bucknell University SBDC, said. “This round is trying to target the small business owner. Last year, so many huge businesses took advantage of PPP.”
This time, there are carveouts for smaller businesses. Hauck said the Small Business Administration dedicated $15 billion for first-time borrowers who have 10 or fewer employees or those borrowing up to $250,000 who are based in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. Another $25 billion is dedicated to those same standards for returning borrowers.
There are also some additional categories that the money can be used for, another added benefit for businesses just trying to stay afloat until the economy can return to some semblance of normalcy as the vaccine rollout continues.
Businesses will still be required to use at least 60 percent of the loan for payroll costs. According to business website inc.com, the other 40 percent of the money can cover safety expenditures, human resource expenses and property damage costs.
The idea that the program can cover additional and recommended safety precautions is a good thing. So many businesses have been inundated with additional costs for masks and gloves for employees or even safety glass or adding a drive-thru window, and putting that into the program makes sense.
Those safety measures are the cost of doing business in 2021.
Bucknell’s’ SBDC will continue free webinar series to help guide PPP applicants and the continuing Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The webinars will be held weekly over the coming six weeks. Registration is open at www.pasbdc.org/events.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.