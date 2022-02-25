A decade before it filed for bankruptcy and eight years prior to a damning grand jury report that rocked Catholic churches across Pennsylvania, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg began putting roadblocks in place to limit potential losses from lawsuits church officials knew were inevitable.
Last week, a federal judge ruled that sexual abuse survivors can seek a judgment to have an estimated $95 million in assets — including $50 million in real estate — the Diocese transferred behind two trusts moved to its bankruptcy estate. Chief Bankruptcy Judge Henry W. Van Eck said there are sufficient claims of fraud that exist against the Church and that assets should be included in the bankruptcy filings.
Those assets include a retirement home for priests, schools — including Our Lady of Lourdes Regional in Coal Township — and even the bishop’s residence.
According to court documents, in 2009 — long before the grand jury report and the ensuing bankruptcy — the diocese placed the assets in trusts to potentially avoid them being part of future settlements. Attorneys asked the bankruptcy court to rule the transfers were fraudulent and Judge Van Eck said the claims were sufficient.
“It was part of a comprehensive strategy to deal with emerging issues of sexual abuse,” Robert Kugler of Stinson LLP, Minneapolis, who represents the Official Committee of Tort Claimants said of the 2009 transfer. “I’ve been involved in a number of these cases. The transfers and the timing of the transfers are remarkably consistent across the country.”
We agree with the judge’s ruling. There are bankruptcy exemptions in place to protect certain assets for individuals, limited liability companies and others, but in this instance the judge ruled the diocese “appears to be both the settlor and beneficiary of the trusts, ‘hallmarks of a self-settled trust;’ that wouldn’t protect the assets from creditors in this case,” according to court records.
Kugler said that many of the abuse survivors he represents are “gratified and empowered” by the latest ruling.
They were provided hope by lawmakers in Pennsylvania who pushed an amendment to open a brief window for lawsuits, only to be devastatingly denied by an inexcusable error by the Department of State.
It marks another step forward for the hundreds of victims of decades of systemic abuse within the church, who have long struggled amid a labyrinth of justice for some sort of accountability.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s editorial was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.