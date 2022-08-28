The Regional Engagement Center (REC) just concluded its fifth year of a successful Supervised Summer Camp on Friday, Aug. 19.
Together we provided 52 campers a summer full of character building, recreational, educational, and plain old fun activities that they will carry as tools into the next school year. I am always so pleased — and exhausted — at the end of camp to see how happy and how much the campers have grown.
For summer camp the REC relies on generous community donors and grantors to fund the 10-week, full-day program. We want to especially thank the Rudy Gelnett Irrevocable Trust Fund Committee, 1994 Degenstein Foundation, Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, PPL Foundation, Children’s Fund of the Snyder County Coalition for Kids, and many community members for donating between $25 to $200.
Those interested in viewing camp activities can visit https://www.selinsgroverec.com for pictures and videos of summer camp and last year’s Drop-In Program.
Our many financial backers and friends who support the camp have made such a huge difference in the lives of these children and the counselors! Selinsgrove is a better place because of the assistance we receive from the community.
I am also grateful for the wonderful help from community partners that enabled the camp to be a huge success for the campers, counselors, and families. Included among those we want to recognize:
Jolene Nichols of Transitions of PA, Lisa DiBernardo of TEAMology.
Lynn Bressler, Roy Swayze, and Arden Miller of East Snyder Community Gardens.
Mary Furst of Sunset Skating Rink.
Ann Dzwonchyk of Evangelical Community Hospital.
Chelsey Davis and her team from Women United of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
Evan Oliveri of Giant Martins Foods.
Chris Reis of USA Ninja Challenge.
Katie Swiglo and Brittany Baron from Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA.
John Zaktansky of Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
Kathy Weller, Becca Fogel, and Keri Ferster of PSU Extension 4H.
Kahla DeSmit of the Lewisburg Children’s Museum.
Amanda Rappold from CT for Arts and Crafts.
Jason Reed from Perry County Council on the Arts
Kyle Peck of Doing Good With Wood.
In addition, I want to reach out and thank organizations, groups, and businesses for the use of their facilities and equipment. These include:
Selinsgrove Community Pool, the Selinsgrove Rotary Club’s use of their field; Selinsgrove Moose use of their playground; East Snyder Community Park; Kidsgrove Playground; the Middleburg Community Pool; Selinsgrove Area Middle School; and, Weikel Busing for hauling campers around all summer.
The Drop-In Program at REC begins Sept. 6 and those interested can register online.
Kelly Feiler is the president of the Regional Engagement Center.