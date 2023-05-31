Another valuable tool will soon be in place to help those struggling with addiction with the rollout of the “Nalox Box” at the Good Will Hose Co. along Reagan Street in Sunbury.
Working with Susquehanna Valley United Way and its critical United in Recovery program, the Sunbury-based fire department will soon become the second regional location to unveil the box, which will have the opioid overdose drug available to those who need it 24/7.
Naloxone is a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.
According to Olivia Oden, United in Recovery director and education coordinator, Centralized Coordinating Entities (CCEs) distributed 214,514 naloxone kits — 429,028 doses — to organizations and individuals who may encounter someone experiencing an overdose and an additional 265,308 kits of naloxone directly to organizations serving high-need communities.
Because of that availability, 22,815 overdose reversals were reported using state-purchased naloxone, Oden said.
We have noted in this space before that the overdose-reversal drug unquestionably works. It can be effective in slowing a drug surge that is still killing 100,000 nationally and more than 5,000 each year in Pennsylvania.
The box in Sunbury mirrors one at the Bloomsburg Town Park, also maintained by United in Recovery. Since last summer, United in Recovery has handed out 1,996 boxes with 3,992 doses total across in Northumberland, Columbia, Montour and lower Luzerne counties. Out of that number, 177 boxes with 354 doses were taken from NaloxBox sites, Oden said.
Hopefully, we are moving beyond the stigma associated with addiction. Making naloxone more readily available to those who need it has worked and continues to do so as the battle with addiction goes on.
There are more outreaches available.
United in Recovery is hosting a pair of free naloxone giveaways over the next few weeks to get this vital reversal drug in more hands. The first is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Town Park on June 7. A week, later, on June 13, free kits will be handed out at Against The Grain Barber Shop from 9 a.m. to noon at 17 Broadway St. in Milton. At each site, community members can pick up naloxone kits along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer support, and basic needs assistance, according to United in Recovery.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.