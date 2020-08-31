This is in response to Mr. H. Richard Hess’ letter of Aug. 7. First, let me assure you Mr. Hess, your idea for more political participation by non-Democrats or Republicans is not “wacky.” Many voters already share your view. In the United States, it seems political leadership has moved the Democratic party further to the left while Republican leadership has moved further to the right, thus making the center group larger.
Your letter suggests you would like to see a greater participation by the center group. Your wish may be nearer than you know. Under party affiliation, you will find them registered as “Independents” and there is a move afoot in the United State to accommodate them in the election process. The answer is a voting system called Ranked Choice Voting (RCV).
Ranked Choice Voting has been used in Australia for more than a century and is making its way into the U.S. Currently, there are 14 states that have already approved its use, but only Maine has adopted its use statewide and for federal elections. Mainers found using RCV necessary because Maine has a large percentage of voters registered as independents and has more independents running for office.
After several recent gubernatorial elections, Mainers found they had elected a governor who had not received at least 50 percent of the votes cast. Maine’s voters decided to fix that problem and adopted “Ranked Choice Voting.” It is a system neither the Democrats or Republicans like. Ranked Choice Voting assures an elected official has the majority of the voters’ support. Mainers have already elected one independent senator, Sen. Angus King. I would urge all readers to look up how “Ranked Choice Voting” works, but essentially it allows a voter to rank his or her choices when voting and then if on the first count a candidate does not attain a majority of the votes cast, provides a method to assure the winning candidate has the majority’s support.
Ranked Choice Voting also paves the way for all voters to be registered without party affiliation thus providing common incentive, regardless of party, to encourage voter registration and voting.
Party registration and straight-party voting allows voters to become lazy and takes the voter’s focus off a candidates’ qualifications. It ultimately discourages voting as each party wants to get the other party’s registered voter disqualified. What should be important is that all qualified citizens are registered to vote and the candidate you are hiring to represent you has the qualifications to do the job. Isn’t that what Democracy is about?
Ron Snyder,
Sunbury