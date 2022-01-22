When I read the letters submitted to this page I look to be informed by reasoned opinion even if different than my own and try to do the same when submitting a missive. When you get a response it’s a pretty good feeling. A recent letter of mine has received several follow-ups and that’s both very gratifying and in this case a little distressing as well. While it’s great to have discourse over something you write it’s much better when those doing so have comprehension of what you wrote.
While there was a gentleman who pointed out high hospitalization rates were mentioned on the same day my letter was posted as a barometer of seriousness and another pointing out that mitigation efforts in my store may have kept us from getting the virus which was a salient and worthwhile piece of opinion, there’s also the points of two others that sparked this response.
Another called me a misogynistic old white man which in the last term he is correct, and Joseph Fischer called out my knowledge of the health of my 3,000 customers per week. He also said that I was disingenuous in my opinion that the counts didn’t make sense or add up to me, going so far to say I didn’t believe COVID was real.
If reading comprehension was a strength, they would have realized when I mentioned the amount of customers in my store, I never pretended to guess on their health only it struck me as odd the lack of spread with so many people in contact with me and my staff. And it still does, especially since over the holidays we were up to close to 8,000 people a week in contact with us.
If questions about positive tests when we are two years into masking, distancing and now a year into shots with higher positivity than ever are foolish, then I will gladly be the fool. I did not on Dec. 7 understand how numbers could be so high and that hasn’t changed. It did not then nor does it now make sense to have so many measures in place and have them be so ineffective according to the very sacrosanct CDC.
I’d rather be considered a fool for wanting questions answered than being unable to comprehend the written word.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury