When President Biden took office and Democrats were in control of Congress we were energy independent. Then Biden started his war against our energy companies. Now prices have doubled and he begs our enemies to send more oil because we are no longer energy independent.
Inflation was less 2% — now it’s more than 8%. When you go to the grocery story you see the increasing prices. Worst of all is the flood of illegals coming across our southern border, many are drug dealers and sex traffickers. Fentanyl is coming at record amounts, some of it disguised as candy to poison our youth. This is the disaster they have caused in 22 months.
Imagine how much more damage they could do if the Democrats retain control of Congress with Biden in the White House.
The question is, “Are you better off today than you were two years ago?” I know I’m not.
Charles D. Hilbish,
Northumberland