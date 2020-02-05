Bernie Sanders is the only consistent advocate of working people who is running for president in 2020. Bernie has walked more picket lines than the rest of his opponents combined, has successfully pressured Amazon and Disney into increasing their minimum wage to $15 an hour for hundreds of thousands of workers, and he has already provided primary health care to millions of Americans through his expansion of community health centers.
In Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, he promised to end NAFTA and to bring back American jobs. However, Trump’s new plan, the USMCA, is effectively the same bill as NAFTA with a different name. Under Trump’s new NAFTA, giant corporations are still completely free to move good union jobs from the U.S. to Mexico to exploit weaker labor laws. Similarly, Trump’s tax cuts only cut taxes for the rich. Economic growth under Trump has exclusively been for the wealthiest 1 percent of this country, whose prosperity is measured in meaningless figures like the stock market.
Bernie Sanders is the only candidate running who always opposes trade deals that outsource American jobs. Under a Sanders administration, the powers of the executive branch will be harnessed into bringing back good jobs and ensuring that every American has access to world-class health care. If you’re tired of both parties in this country supporting the interests of the ultra-wealthy over you, vote for Bernie Sanders.
He’s the only true anti-establishment candidate on the ballot, and that’s why multinational corporations, Wall Street banks and corrupt D.C. politicians hate him.
Max Gustafson,
Lewisburg