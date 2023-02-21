The first cellphones were introduced to the public in the 1980s. These phones only had the basic function of calling other people to maintain long distance connections and relationships. Over the past 30 to 40 years cellphones have evolved to contain many more features such as the internet, social media, and games.
To translate, the cellphone has become a distraction.
The average American gets their first phone at age 11 or 12. This is an age where children are still developing and easily influenced. Kids tend to spend way too much time playing games on their phone and as they grow into teenagers, it turns to scrolling through social media. Teens aged 13 to 18 spend an average of 9 hours a day on entertainment. Typically these hours are the time that would otherwise be spent with friends and making real life connection.
The time that teens spend outside of school is very limited, and when all of that time is spent on a device doing a mindless activity such as scrolling, relationships suffer.
If teenagers do not somehow find a way to limit the time they spend on screens to focus on making friends and lasting relationships, the future adult population will not know how to relate to other people.
Adults already go out with friends much less than they did before smart phones. Now, a quick text satisfies the guilt an adult would otherwise have at not actively maintaining a relationship.
Unlimited cellphone use is hurting society and destroying the ability for people to be socially functional.
If America is to avoid becoming ruled by screens in the future, action must be taken to limit the use of cellphones for unnecessary activities.
Bryant Groff,
Mifflinburg