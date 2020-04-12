Thursday’s news that schools would not reopen this academic year, followed quickly by the official cancellation of the remainder of scholastic winter sports and all of the spring sports seasons, was not all that surprising.
When Gov. Tom Wolf pushed the school closure back until the end of April, it seemed a bit inevitable.
That didn’t take the sting away.
It did offer a sense of finality to the school year, and a feeling of emptiness for all students, but the Valley’s seniors in particular.
Many students have lost their entire spring sports season. Shamokin senior Abby Doss missed a chance at two PIAA swimming gold medals, which would have made her among the most decorated in Valley history. Northumberland Christian’s girls basketball team is still waiting for a PIAA state quarterfinal game that will never happen.
More than half of the Valley’s musicals never had the curtain lifted. Students at Mifflinburg, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove, Southern Columbia, Shamokin, Midd-West, Shikellamy, Milton and Sunbury Christian missed their time in the spotlight.
Those are memories those kids won’t get back. The underclassmen likely will, but not the seniors.
They were on the cusp of the final three months of their high school careers when they were blindsided by something out of everyone’s control.
Fortunately, state and local school officials are working on an instructional plan that will allow the seniors to complete coursework on time, earning an appropriate level of credits to graduate as a member of the Class of 2020. Schools have been told that they can seek to offer “planned instruction” which is more closely like the type of education they would offer if the students were in school. Or, they can offer what the Department of Education has described as “enrichment and review.”
That will all be worked out with the understanding that everything is different. Let’s do right by the students and make sure they get what they need.
It is our sincere hope the novel coronavirus dissipates in enough time to salvage some of the more memorable moments for these students. School administrators are up in the air regarding graduation and prom, two of the defining moments of a young person’s life.
Several schools have already pushed back prom. Midd-West officials said this week prom is pushed back to June 26 but if social distancing guidelines are not lifted by June 5, it will be canceled. Graduation ceremonies, still about two months away, seem up in the air now for everyone.
Line Mountain superintendent Dave Campbell hit the nail on the head last week: “I am disappointed for all our students as they will be missing out on all the end-of-year activities rewarding them for all their hard work,” he said. “Most specifically, our senior class as they will miss out on a lifetime of end-of-senior-year memories.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.