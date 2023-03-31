Was anybody you love shot this week? No? Maybe next week. Be ready. Mass murders keep occurring in the United States and central Pennsylvania is not immune. As I write this article, news reports are just coming in on a mass shooting in Nashville where, reportedly, a 28-year-old woman with two assault rifles killed three children and three adults in a school. So far, in 2023 we’ve had more than 100 mass shootings in our country, and last year we had 647. This does not happen in any other advanced nation in the world. This is not normal. It’s only normal in America because we appear to have lost our common sense! When are we going to regain our sanity?
Want to know when we had common sense about guns? Want to know when we could actually solve a problem like this logically? Back in 1934, we had similar weapons, then called machine guns, that were being used by gangster mobs around the country. People recognized that there was no good reason for ordinary citizens to own these military weapons and so we banned them. Congress passed the National Firearms Act outlawing those weapons and the vote was unanimous; every single Republican and Democratic legislator voted to ban machine guns. That was 90 years ago. However, for the last two decades, congress has been unwilling to vote to ban assault rifles.
Back in 1994, a Democratically controlled federal government voted to ban assault weapons. But when George W. Bush was elected, he and his recently elected Republican Congress decided to let the assault weapons ban expire in 2004. Currently, few Republicans appear willing to do what makes obvious sense by making assault rifles as illegal as machine guns. The political reasons for this are complex but the answer to the problem remains a simple one. We need to ban these dangerous weapons from use by anyone except those in the military or the police.
Why? Assault weapons were designed by the military as the M1 rifle, a semiautomatic gun that General George S. Patton referred to as, “the greatest battle implement ever devised.” As time progressed, the M1 became a publicly available weapon called the AR-15. These weapons had never been used for mass murder until 2007, soon after the ban expired. But their popularity as a murder weapon has increased annually; in 2022 67% of all American mass murders were conducted using an AR-15.
One of the most horrifying uses of the AR-15 took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas when an 18-year-old young man killed 19 children and two adults with an AR-15 while scores of Texas Rangers stood outside for 77 minutes as the victims bled to death inside the classroom. The reason for this behavior, according to the Texas Tribune was, “Police feared the Uvalde gunman’s AR-15.” Their fear was appropriate. The AR-15 is designed to fire close to one bullet per second and the ammunition used in this type of assault rifle is designed to expand in the target so that the exit hole is larger than the entrance hole. Some of the children in Uvalde were decapitated after being hit in the head by a single bullet from an AR-15. Think about that for a minute. According to the National Sports Foundation, in 2020 there were approximately 20 million AR-15 rifles in the United States. Is all of this making our world safer or better?
There are approximately 394 million guns on our streets and that’s more than enough for every man, woman, and child in America to be carrying a gun. More than 40% of the non-military weapons in the world are in the United States. We have too many guns and we need some realistic gun control. We don’t need average folks to have assault rifles.
I’m a clinical psychologist. The problem here isn’t mental illness, it’s mistaken judgment. Mental illness exists in all countries, but other nations don’t permit easy access to weapons of mass murder. And this isn’t about hunting rifles or the Second Amendment. This is about common sense.
Contact your state and federal representatives. Ask them to get to work providing leadership to help us regain our collective safety and sanity. This is madness and we can do better. Much better.
Dr. Stephen Ragusea, is a clinical psychologist in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.