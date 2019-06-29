Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread and strong this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.