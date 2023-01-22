Not a huge connoisseur of podcasts, but there are a handful that pop up on the phone on a somewhat regular basis. One of them, The New York Times’ The Daily almost perfectly fits into the commute home, so I’ll listen at least a few times a week.
Behind the beautiful, dulcet tones of Michael Barbaro — once you hear his intro, you’ll never get it out of your head — the podcast can literally hit on anything each day. One day it features hushed recordings of Times’ reporters hiding in bathrooms as air raid sirens go off in Ukraine. In others, they are talking about the history of the mRNA COVID vaccines or President Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Their reporters and other experts are able to break down what can often be complicated topics into digestible — both time and comprehension — pieces.
One that they rolled out last week nearly stopped me in my tracks and probably would have done the same to you.
Wednesday’s episode titled “The ‘Enemies List’ at Madison Square Garden,” focused on the use of facial recognition software in one of the world’s most famous areas.
Late last year, the Times wrote a piece about a woman who had a ticket to attend a Mariah Carey Christmas concert at the Garden. She was pulled out of line by security, who confirmed her identity after she showed them her ID. She was not permitted to go inside for the show, clearly on someone’s naughty list.
She was flagged by security’s facial recognition system and banned from the facility. According to the Times, her “crime” was that she worked for a law firm that has lawsuits against the arena and its owners, including one filed on behalf of a fan who fell from a skybox at MSG during a Billy Joel concert. Mind you, the lawyer wasn’t working any of the cases involving the Garden, but worked for a firm handling some of the lawsuits.
One report involves a mother/lawyer on a trip to Radio City Music Hall — owned by the same MSG Entertainment group — with her daughter’s Girl Scout troop. The mother was caught by Big Brother and left out in the rain for 90 minutes because she was flagged by facial recognition.
So apparently it’s a blanket ban on anyone associated with anything that could possibly paint the Garden and other properties owned by the group in a bad light.
Does that mean if someone goes to MSG and boos the Knicks they face a similar punishment?
Or does that mean if someone complains about the price of a beer are they out?
One New York judge, the New York Post reported last week, called the “bizarre ban on ... legal enemies ‘totally crazy’ and ‘the stupidest thing ever.’”
City lawmakers protested as well. A letter from state representatives and others calling the measure “extremely problematic because of the potential to chill free speech and access to the courts.”
It’s stupid, bizarre, problematic and dangerously precedent-setting on a couple of levels.
This is and isn’t partly about a business or its owners selectively deciding who to serve. This is and isn’t about the frightening nature of facial recognition and its growing use in many facets of our lives.
It is all of those things and more. And a little scary when you think about who’s watching.
