Optics matter, particularly when it comes to politics and public service.
News that a Selinsgrove councilwoman accepted a gift of a 2021 vacation which was mostly paid for by a friend who happened to oversee a community outreach program funded, in part, by public funds dispersed by council, was disappointing but not groundbreaking.
Was there something untoward happening? Probably not. Friends go on vacation together, often splitting the cost.
But when one is an elected official, it becomes a little more tricky.
This is why the State Ethics Commission requires numerous individuals — elected officials, candidates for public office, nominees, and municipal, county and state employees — to fill out Statement of Financial Interest forms annually. Any gift of more than $250 is required to be disclosed.
The point is to make sure any possible conflicts are public, and even to raise some self-awareness if needed. When questioned by The Daily Item about the form and the trip, council member Sara Lauver said she filed an amended report to include the $1,791.98 in trip expenses she received. State law allows the forms to be amended.
“It was brought to my attention that a 2021 vacation I took with the President of the REC, Kelly Feiler, could be perceived as a conflict of interest in my role as a borough council member in Selinsgrove,” Lauver wrote last week. “It was pointed out that the vacation was not included in my recent Statement of Financial Interest. I have since made the appropriate amendment to include a portion of the vacation that was paid for by Ms. Feiler.”
The point of these forms is to permit public consumption of gifts and the potential conflicts of interest they may create. In Pennsylvania, officials are only required to disclose the gift if it is more than $250.
In 2019, then state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale noted that election officials from 18 different counties accepted gifts — ranging from lunch to trips — when outside vendors were pushing their new equipment as the state rushed to update election systems following the passage of Act 77 the previous year.
No one is saying anything untoward happened in the most recent amended filing in Snyder County, but full disclosure is always the best option.
Appearance matters and a higher expectation is required when one, or both sides, are the purveyor of the public trust.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.