There are some things that all Americans hold sacred regardless of their religion or creed. The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and Bill of Rights, the White House and the Capitol. They are woven into the fiber of who we are as Americans, and an attack on them is an attack on each and every one of us. The Capitol building is our house, the heart of our republic, and our sacred house was violated on Wednesday by white supremacist terrorists.
Let’s be crystal clear. This was not a protest or demonstration. This was not some people blowing off steam. This was an act of terror. This was an attempted coup. The people who smashed the windows, vandalized and looted our Capitol are terrorists and traitors to this country, plain and simple. They held no respect for the law, the Constitution or the hallowed grounds on which they stood, and their intent was to install as president a man who lost the election.
For anyone trying to convince themselves that this was not an act of the white supremacist movement, let us remember that these were the same hypocrites who led an outcry of “disrespect for our nation” when Black athletes took a knee. They worked themselves into a frenzy about property damage and looting that happened after a few of the racial justice demonstrations this summer. Yet on Wednesday they proudly and joyfully disrespected our nation, destroyed our property and looted our nation’s Capitol. They and their collaborators in the media and in government will invent lies to distract from this fact, but their actions speak the truth. The Capitol of our country was assaulted by white supremacist terrorists.
It was a reminder that we cannot ignore the terrorist white supremacist movement. Things are not back to normal because we have elected a sane, responsible President. This is not the last act of violence against our nation that these thugs will commit. They will be back, and we need to be ready for them. These right-wing radical terrorists will continue to attack America and endanger our future unless they are stopped. We know this because they told us. They wrote, “We will not back down,” in bright red letters in the Capitol on Wednesday.
We can’t back down either. History has taught us this lesson over and over. Appeasement does not work. We have tried tolerance. We have tried reason. We have tried compromise. The terrorists who assaulted our Capitol have only become more brazen. They do not understand tolerance, they do not listen to reason and they do not respect compromise.
The Cult of Trump just declared war on America, and America should respond accordingly. We need to stand up and say enough is enough. We need to bring the weight of our law enforcement down on these traitorous terrorists and their collaborators. We need to arrest, prosecute and punish them to the fullest extent of the law.
At the next white supremacist rally, I want to see the rows of riot police with shields, helmets and batons just like we saw them at every BLM march. We need to hold accountable the corrupt and spineless politicians and media personalities who have been inciting this radical hate and violence for their own ambition. They are traitors to our country every bit as much as the looters and radicals that stormed the Capitol. We are better than this, and we will not let this stand.
Lee Griffin ran for Congress in 2020. He lives in Northumberland.