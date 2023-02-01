I wonder if buyers of Apple products ever consider the lives of the people who build them. While demonstrations over COVID and other restrictions occurred widely over China, they generated minimal coverage here. With no independent unions (so typical of “Peoples Republics!”), police beat and arrested protestors with impunity and immunity.
Many of the protestors make Apple products, and though actually employed by other companies, this tarnished Apple’s image. And what has been the reaction of Apple’s progressive CEO Tim Cook? Not only does Apple say it is not responsible for working conditions since it does not employ workers, but it also has a history of continually appeasing Beijing.
In 2019, Apple hid the Taiwan flag emoji from users but even worse removed its virtual private networks, useful in evading regime censors. It also removed AirDrop, an app demonstrators used to communicate privately and distribute images against the regime and in support of democracy. We don’t know whether these were removed on “advice” from the regime or Apple figured it out by self-censorship.
The demonstrations have served as a convenient excuse to move production of premium phones from Taiwanese companies to Chinese-owned companies. Beijing has a long history of unfairly assisting the replacement of its competitors by subsidizing Chinese companies, providing them with lax regulations while increasing regulations, taxes, and propaganda against non-Chinese competitors, as well as fomenting labor strife on others’ work floors. The World Trade Organization has done nothing at the manifest flouting of its own rules. Production shifts have occurred for years but the latest move could only have occurred if the new company’s technical standards were brought up to the required level with a “significant investment from Apple,” according to sources cited by the Financial Times. The CCP clearly aims not only for the replacement of foreign concerns by Chinese but in the future removing Apple itself.
Moving iPhone production to a Chinese manufacturer may have improved Apple’s short-term chances of avoiding worker protests (which are quickly suppressed anyway) and arbitrary rules imposed by the regime, but despite its kowtowing, Apple’s days in China seem numbered. Up to now, China has been good to Apple with a compliant workforce, cheap wages (many earn only $5 per day), and a large market fueling Apple’s profits (enabling Cook to make $99 million in 2021), so when Beijing says jump, Cook asks how high, long and often. Maybe he does this for the added reason that he wants to ensure, if he ever needs an organ transplant quickly, he can get it there from one of China’s unwilling murdered donors.
Apple and other tech companies cooperate with China’s suppression of its own people, as well as Tibetans, Uyghurs and other minorities, and cooperate with the administration here, propagating the deceit that domestic terrorists are the biggest threat to democracy and insisting the Chinese regime is our friend.
True democracy, however manifest, has become an inconvenience to globalists, as part of Democracy is the necessity of government is to listen to the public, and freedom of speech is a necessary partner to freedom to listen. Both are continually under attack in China, although free speech has also been under partisan attack for some time here too.
After WWII, people were appalled that some American companies had subsidiaries in Nazi Germany. Today, companies that do business with a regime they know has murdered and is killing more people than the Nazis did are strangely celebrated.
Thomas A. Modesto lives in Danville.