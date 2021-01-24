I am writing to acknowledge and sincerely appreciate the recent letters from Mike Glazer and Harry Prentiss condemning the President’s seditious behavior on Jan. 6. It’s hard to admit you’re wrong, especially in such a public forum, and I appreciate their courage.
I don’t know Mr. Prentiss, but I do know Mike Glazer, and I’m glad to be able to lower my alert meter in the event we see each other in the grocery store. However, an acknowledgment of a bad decision or bad behavior is only a starting place, and here’s what I want to know: How can we do better next time? How can we regain the ability to see the opposition as “loyal,” so we’re not so easily manipulated by con men to attack each other?
Part of the poison of modern American politics is the absolutism that makes it only about winners and losers. Many of us were raising the alarm about Trump as soon as he entered the race, but because we Americans were so polarized, Trump supporters could only see those warnings as an “attack” on their guy.
How can we as a society work to make it less likely that the next wannabe autocrat gets so far and does so much damage? I would suggest the starting place is to re-examine their automatic tendency to say, “Yes, Trump’s words and actions were terrible... but the alternative was Biden or Clinton!” Neither Biden nor Clinton has said or done anything that remotely approaches urging white supremacists to sack the Capitol, yet they still insist that they are the same or worse than a billionaire who has repeatedly proven that he likes his own money more than our shared civil society. For goodness sake, Hillary Clinton wanted to put “deplorables” in a basket. Do you think a basket would have held back those guys in tactical armor with zip ties and pipe bombs?
Words matter, and at the moment it looks like establishment Republicans are trying to call Trump “one bad apple,” like a rogue cop or an abusive priest. But it’s obvious for those of us who don’t only see in terms of winning and losing that there are a lot of Republican politicians inciting rebellion, a lot of police officers killing Black people, and a lot of abusive priests. How can we address the situations that give rise to those destructive behaviors?
It’s not easy, but I would suggest that working together is the most likely way forward. Having admitted an error, how can my Republican neighbors use my point of view constructively in the future instead of automatically turning away from it and encouraging others to turn away from it, too? If we can’t figure out this civic obligation — the need to listen to each other — we’ll be back in this same place, sooner than later.
It may be a right-wing fascist autocrat or a left-wing wannabe Lenin, but people who allow themselves to be divided always fall to democracy’s enemies. Mike Glazer is not my enemy. Although some of his statements have been offensive to me, I would much rather try to work on real life ways forward with my neighbor who has obnoxious opinions than to band together with anonymous people online who always agree with me.
I know that local activists are going to propose scheduling meetings to listen to differing viewpoints, but those tend to draw the same people with big mouths and small ears who monopolize Facebook. I think what’s needed is something simpler and more personal: a re-commitment to the basic ideas of our nation. All of us are created equal. We all have the right to pursue happiness. And especially: United we stand, divided we fall.
Trey Casimir lives in Lewisburg.