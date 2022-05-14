My wife, Cindy, and I are in the process of selling our beautiful home in this special town. This profession necessitates a move periodically, and this is that time.
I want to thank the people who live in this special place for who and what you are to us. We have spent more than 20 years in Lewisburg on two occasions. All three of our children were born here and many of the people we have come to know are our friends forever.
The time we spent working at Bucknell was special as well. The people in the Athletic Department and my fellow coaches are great people and work so hard to benefit the young men and women who they coach.
The faculty and administrators welcomed us onto their part of campus, and I truly appreciate that bond. That does not happen at every university, this is what sets you apart.
The young men who were and are the Bucknell football team are most special to us. They made coming to work every day a pleasure. They trusted us to challenge them as they prepared for the most important seasons of their lives. Thank you, men; success for you will never happen by chance.
Once again, I appreciate you Lewisburg; and wish you all the best of health and happiness. This world is a circle (and at times a circus); until we meet again.
Joe Susan,
Lewisburg