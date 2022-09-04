As a retired lawyer, I write to offer a broader perspective on the criticism presented by Zachary Clopton in his piece “Pushing for truly democratic solutions,” (Aug. 26).
The piece was welcome in terms of recognizing the flurry of terrible, politically inspired decisions handed down with the avid participation of the three Trump appointees. The gist of the piece was motivated by an elevated mistrust of the judicial process, lamenting a system that defers to the judiciary’s self-motivated grab of “the buck necessarily stops here” power. The problem with the piece is its failure to recognize the inherent conflicting roles of our tri-partite government, and the framers’ intent that there be some tension in the division and parsing of power among executive, legislative, and judicial branches.
While the Constitution of 1787, as amended, does not expressly speak to the point, historically, in the decision of Marbury v. Madison, under Chief Justice John Marshall, the Supreme Court in 1803 determined that it (among the three branches of government) was the final and decisive arbiter of questions of federal constitutional law. Unquestionably a power grab, and since then an accepted landmark of constitutional jurisprudence, under which the Supreme Court concluded that it had the right to declare legislation unconstitutional, Mr. Clopton exhibits a mistrust, even disdain, for the judges then, and those who have since accepted and in most cases, done their best to do their jobs in light of the precedent there established.
I don’t disagree with Mr. Clopton that the present court is a manifestation of the waning power of the small “d” anti-democratic Republican Party. The decisions handed down at the end of the term on abortion, gun rights, and religion, were uncommonly bad and partisan, gave too little respect to prior precedent, and advance explicitly the social agenda of the moneyed interests who like being able to pull strings when they lack majority support. They also advance implicitly the financial interests of those who benefit from holding power based on popular vote minority.
I part ways with his analysis because, at the bottom, it is a rant about judges without recognizing the important role they play and were intended to play by the framers. The solution lies not so much with taking the judges out of the system, but, rather, with improving the system to enforce the freedom from partisanship to which we give so much obviously insincere lip service.
The as yet unrealized democracy to which we aspire, despite the high value which should be extended to one-person, one-vote democracy, is not immune from literally taking liberties with personal rights. For example, rights of minorities, like those enslaved, native Americans, women, the disabled, and those who do not identify as traditionally heterosexual males and females, have all undergone transition from a time when the controlling majority refused to recognize that their collective humanity endows them with inherent rights. It’s been an important part of our developing history that the genius of government under the amended Constitution, aided in no small part by impartial judicial consideration, has slowly but surely seen fit to recognize rights previously unimportant to, and in some cases violently suppressed by, the privileged majority. True, judges are people, and people are flawed with prejudice and preconception; and yet, the ideal of impartial judicial consideration is a better place for questions of personal liberty to be seriously decided than by the temporally variable, popularity contest of elected legislators and executives who more easily bend with the pressure of fleeting popular sentiment.
That the present court has for the first time ever taken away a constitutionally empowered right is evidence of the partisan majority’s misunderstanding of its role. That misunderstanding prompts knee-jerk responses like Mr. Clopton’s, hoping for an ill-defined, judge-free solution in the battle cry of “democracy!”
As such, it is not just a question of how popular or unpopular the decisions of the present Supremely Partisan Court may be. It is error to conclude that an undefined process of applied democracy would offer a better systemic solution. To the contrary, we need fair, unbiased, non-partisan, diverse, clear-thinking, intelligent judges to make decisions about when the executives and legislators have gone too far in curtailing human liberty.
The present Court, with its Trump-enabled super-majority, is not the cause, but rather a symptom, of the many systemic flaws which need to be addressed if we are ever to approach that elusive “more perfect union.” The “advise and consent” function of the Senate may have been an acceptable compromise for the enslaving states in 1787, but in 2022, it perpetuates a distribution of power which under-represents way too many voters. Likewise with Electoral College.
Of course, it is problematic when our legislative bodies are, without apology, partisan. Nor am I so naive to think that we can entirely eliminate the factor of partisanship in the selection of judges. The developing ills of partisanship were not anticipated in the Constitution. To the extent possible, we should avoid the selection of judges who are partisan, and also to the extent possible, we should keep partisanship out of that process. Invoking “democracy” as a solution to bad decisions isn’t helpful until and unless we develop the will as voters to demand from our elected representatives solutions to the underlying systemic flaws which so endanger one-person, one-vote democracy.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.