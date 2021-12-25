Christmas is always about tradition, spending time with family to reminisce and creating new memories.
Those important things will matter even more this year as some families gather for the first time in two years. We should be thankful for the opportunity, but also remember to be safe, smart and aware.
“For all those lost during this pandemic, we have also seen how much there is to gain — the appreciation and gratitude of the gift of time and the light of goodwill that we share as we look out for one another,” President Joe Biden said earlier this month.
We have missed so much in the last 22 months. We’ve lost a lot: Friends and family, time, moments. Those are things you cannot replace or get back. Today and in the week to come, we remember those things.
Today we remember them with a cherished warm embrace, a familiar taste or smell or a return home.
This year is different than 2020, when COVID wiped out holiday plans for most of us, who chose short-term sacrifice for long-term gain.
With the recent surge in cases, some may opt to be apart again. But with thousands already receiving first doses and boosters across America and Pennsylvania — more than 200 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated — many of us can gather again safely if we have already done the right and smart thing — get vaccinated — and do the right things when we come together.
Some precautions should be taken. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a well-fitting mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission. All Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have high levels of community transmission. The CDC also recommends a home test — if you can find one in the current climate — ahead of a family or friend’s visit. Local medical professionals said while not as effective as hospital-administered PCR tests, it is better to take an at-home test than none at all.
The CDC also recommends staying home if you are sick or have symptoms, a tough decision considering what many have given up over time.
Today, we hope many can find the peace and memories we’ve sought and missed for too long in a safe atmosphere.
“The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: The presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other,” Canadian lawmaker Burton Hills said.
This year, perhaps above all others, that is true.
Merry Christmas.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.