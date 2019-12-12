The Sunbury Christian Academy has introduced a new program which experts say will boost students’ focus, coordination, strength and confidence.
A total of 23 students in the fifth through 12th grades — about 36 percent of the school’s population — are joining the new archery program.
Superintendent JoAnn Kieffer said the school received a $1,500 scholarship from the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) to establish the program.
Students gathered Monday for their first team practice.
“The students are excited there’s an alternative,” said Kieffer, who also established an archery program at Northern Dauphin Christian School in Millersburg before she came to Sunbury Christian Academy two years ago.
“It’s something new, something fresh and the students are taking advantage of it,” she said.
It also has a number of health benefits for the students, participants point out.
The National Field Archery Association lists five:
n Improves focus: “Remaining focused during a shot is important for every archer,” the association writes. “An archer must focus on their target, focus on their form and ignore the distractions around them. By constantly being focused, it can help you focus and keep calm in high-pressure situations.”
n Improves hand-eye coordination: “Archery trains your hands to aim based on the feedback from your eyes. With continuous practice and repetition, your coordination becomes better.”
n Improves upper body strength: “The arms, core, chest and shoulders are all used when practicing a proper draw. Similar to lifting weights, an archer usually holds their draw for a couple seconds, which allows for tension in the muscles. Repetition of this action leads to muscle development.”
n Improves social skills: “Archery can be an individual sport or a team sport. When an archer competes in a tournament, they are usually grouped together with other archers for scoring. Working as a team and supporting one another is important for the success of the group.”
n Improves confidence: “Archery provides a boost to self-esteem to archers when they see their mental and physical skills improving during practice and tournaments.”
Other groups, including World Archery, the international governing body for the sport of archery, add that the sport promotes patience and relaxation. “When you’re shooting well, hours can pass by in a blink of an eye,” World Archery writes.
The Line Mountain School District has offered an archery program for the past four years and students there earned several honors earlier this year.
It’s clear that archery offers many healthy benefits, and we wish all of the participating students continuing enjoyment and success.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.