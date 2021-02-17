As I watch my two young granddaughters (age 3 and 4) grow and develop their personalities, I realize that they have inherent human characteristics that are always present to some degree in all of us. Children at this age are so transparent in their feelings and reactions are somewhat easy to discern. They observe their surroundings and form thoughts and ideas based on their exposure to different stimuli.
They develop their personalities based on their observations and formulate ideas on how to react to these ideas and stimuli. Ideas like: What is the correct way to hold a pencil? What is the correct way to make the letter “a?” Is there a Santa Clause? Do you always say prayer before a meal? Why does a cat have whiskers?
Once the answers to such questions are supplied to their satisfaction and reasoning, they are encoded in their little brains. At this point try to change them and you are in for a world of resistance. Their reaction to change is clear: Pappy, this is the way it is, I don’t want to change, don’t bother me, case closed. Sometimes they feel the need to emphasize and further clarify their point, so they give one final big stomp with their foot and walk away. Right or wrong, they will defend their position to the very end and will not be open to any discussion or change.
Examples of ideas that some adults hold strongly and not open to discussion include: 1. The earth is flat and not a sphere (look up Flat Earth Society). 2. The Holocaust never happened. 3. Man never walked on the moon. 4. Sandy Hook school shooting never happened. 5. People say “the coronavirus is a hoax” as they lie dying on a hospital bed with the “hoax” virus. 6. There is no such thing as climate change. 7. Some massive fraud occurred that has not been exposed that would change the outcome of the presidential election. Some of the demonstrators on Jan. 6 felt so strongly on this view that they said they would die for the cause. 8. Last of all, religious beliefs that people hold so strongly that they are willing to be martyrs for their beliefs.
In all the above examples people strongly believe their convictions to the point of death and search for every piece of evidence they can find no matter what the source to support their conviction. Evidence that does not support their point of view is discarded as not being worthy of consideration.
Like my granddaughters, we all have strong beliefs and defend them, as we should. However, my hope is that we all step back and realize that people who do not support our beliefs and points of view are not an enemy. They are fellow human beings who have been exposed to different ideas and a variety of conditions that formed their character and beliefs. We all need to be open, to look at all facts, including ones that may be contrary to our position, to see if we are wrong in our own conclusions and why other people may think differently than us. We cannot afford to continue to say “that’s the way it is, no further discussion-case closed” and stomp our foot and walk away. If we continue on the current course of division and hate between people who think differently than us and don’t conform to our ideas, we have a very bleak future.
William Renn lives in Sunbury.