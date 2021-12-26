In response to the “Forward Thinking” article by Dr. Karen Elias titled “Wind turbines are alive and well” (Dec. 18). I too am against fracking and have written several articles in this regard.
But are we ready for wind?
Thomson Reuters Foundation says that when it comes to recyclable blades, thoughts include grinding them up for use in products such as rearview car mirrors, insulation panels, or heat-treated to create materials for roof light panels and gutters. True Geocycle is “pioneering this recovery technology” through cement co-processing at the Holcim Lägerdorf plant in Northern Germany but it is the only cement plant in Europe performing this recovery of blade waste. However, industry groups say these techniques and others are “not currently available at commercial scale” or at a price that would make them viable alternatives to landfills.
“As the first wave of windmills reach the end of their lives, tens of thousands of blades are being stacked and buried in landfill sites where they will take centuries to decompose,” Reuters wrote in September. In four years, there will be at least 25,000 tons of new blade waste every year and will double by 2030.
National Renewable Energy Laboratory notes that “…scaling up recycling technologies will require more research and development to maximize the value of the recycled materials and improve the economics of the processes.”
While wind turbine blade recycling is technically possible, landfill disposal remains the most cost-efficient and accessible option in many cases.
Wind and sun are “free” energy resources provided the wind blows and the sun shines. Earlier this year, a World News headline — from Feb. 11 — Germany’s ‘Green’ Energy Failure: Germany turns back to coal and natural gas as millions of its solar panels are blanketed in snow and ice. The freezing weather also rendered its 30,000 wind turbines to idleness. The total collapse in wind and solar output left freezing Germans desperate for coal-fired power.
Another headline: Britain forced to fire up coal plant amid record power prices and winter squeeze. The UK depends on wind for 20% of its power. One day the wind stopped and output fell to 474 megawatts compared to a record 14,286 megawatts, so the U.K. turned on reliable coal plants.
Additionally, home heating is up 250%. Natural gas is the primary source of power for the Northeast in the United States but on peak demands like the heat of summer for air conditioning or heat demands in the peak of winter, coal boilers are fired up. If we get rid of coal, natural gas, and nuclear power plants, what will provide us power when there is no sun or wind? Fusion? How mature is battery storage?
Based on current solar farm data, providing power to the five million households in Pennsylvania would require 50,000 acres covered with 57 million solar panels, land used to feed our people, animals and our economy.
Imagine the impact on PA! Imagine what our landscape would look like! It’s coming, are we ready!
Arthur Keller lives in Beavertown.