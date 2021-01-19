It’s about time for Donald Trump’s diehard supporters, particularly those who imagine themselves Republicans, to have their Michael Cohen moment.
We all remember him, right? He is Trump’s one-time personal attorney and “fixer” who recanted his original testimony to Congress in order to tell the truth about his dealings with and knowledge of our president.
Let us all grant the undeniable fact that Cohen, who worked for Trump for a decade, had to know him far better than we do. On Feb. 27, 2019, Cohen testified, “I was so mesmerized by Donald Trump that I was willing to do things for him that I knew were absolutely wrong. … Being around Mr. Trump was intoxicating. When you were in his presence, you felt like you were involved in something greater than yourself — that you were somehow changing the world.”
Ultimately, however, Cohen realized and spoke the truth: “Mr. Trump is a conman.”
Many Trump supporters have dismissed Cohen as disloyal or, in Trump’s words, “a rat.” By his own admission, Michael Cohen was disloyal to Trump. He became so, at the personal cost of prison time, when he finally decided that his loyalty to truth and justice was more important.
On Jan. 6, Trump said this to his rally: “After this, we’re going to walk down there, and I’ll be with you. We’re going to walk down … to the Capitol … because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”
And of course, as the fiercely inflamed and thoroughly duped rabble headed off to the Capitol, the hallowed seat of our democracy, Donald Trump retreated into the White House and let them do his dirty work.
At the conclusion of Cohen’s 2019 testimony, he said this: “But today, I get to decide the example I set for my children and how I attempt to change how history will remember me. I may not be able to change the past, but I can do right by the American people here today.”
It’s time for Trump supporters to reach the same conclusion.
Larry Lawson,
Lewisburg