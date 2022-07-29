June was a rough month for Supreme Court decisions and depending on your persuasion, you were happy, sad or incensed.
I made it a point to read the entire Alito draft after the Roe “big leak.” The draft hides behind the skirts of Roe and Casey. His 17th century abortion research is fluff, however, it is true that our Constitution does not specifically mention women. Then I read the final decision and find that the included rationalizations rival the criticisms of the original Roe decision.
The Fourth Amendment begins by saying, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons.” We all assumed that the 19th Amendment, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied...on account of sex,” gave women parity with male citizens. The 10th Amendment states that “The powers not delegated to the United States...are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
The Constitution, Article III, Section 1, says, “The Judges....shall hold their Offices during good Behavior.” This decision clearly indicates that Alito, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barrett were disingenuous in their confirmation hearings. An activist court, to the right or left, simply contributes to our current national dysfunction.
In their anti-Roe decision (Dobbs vs. Jackson), the “Supreme Court” fell on its face. It hid behind the “case as presented” format and decided for “the states.”
Apparently women are not people.
Dan Kuruna,
Middleburg