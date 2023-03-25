Last week while shopping at Walmart, I saw a young lady, who appeared to have an “attitude” problem, walking toward me. As she came closer I read the printing on her shirt that said “Do I look like a f---king people person.” From her outward demeanor, I knew the answer before reading the script on her shirt.
At first I was angry that she would choose such a public forum to express her thoughts where young children were around to read the rude message. Then my thoughts turned to pity for this young woman who has to live with herself and harbor such a view of the people around her.
It brought to mind a writing attributed to Mark Twain concerning the consequences of an individual harboring hate and anger inside: “Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.” I wondered what could generate this type of antisocial behavior in an individual. I’m sure there are many causes but one prime culprit may be too much screen time on electronic devices without much face-to-face interaction with other people.
Whatever the cause, it’s not a desirable feature to isolate oneself and develop such hostile feelings.
I would like to challenge people who have these unsocial feelings to try something for just one day. When you get up in the morning, ignore the feeling that the world owes you something. Throughout the day look for things you can do to make other people feel good. Talk to the clerk in the checkout lane. If you have a full cart of items in you cart and see someone behind you with one item, tell them to go ahead of you for checkout. Compliment someone of their good appearance. Hold the door open for someone needing assistance. Watch the reaction of people when you do such simple deeds.
Once you see how favorably people react to your actions, I’m sure you will want to continue and experience the joy of interacting with people. The anger within will gradually disappear and no longer “damage the vessel in which it is held.”
For years, my wife and I have looked for opportunities to do little things for people with whom we interact. Their response is tremendously rewarding. The greeter at Walmart looks for a hug when we come into the store. The counterperson at Subway waves as we go by even if we’re are not stopping for a sub. The clerks in the checkout lines are cheerful as we engage them in pleasant conversations. When we leave the store, we know that we have spread goodwill and made a difference. It’s a good feeling to be a people person.
William Renn,
Sunbury