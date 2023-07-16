From my early childhood days, I was a football fan. I remember watching in awe at the bruising running of Cleveland’s Jimmy Brown, the pinpoint passing of the Colts’ Johnny Unitas and the amazing catches of the Eagles’ Tommy McDonald.
I wanted to be a running back. I watched in envy at my older brother who played fullback and linebacker. He wasn’t an outstanding runner, but he was an outstanding linebacker and I wanted to tackle hard with the eagerness that he did.
I didn’t play much during my first year of varsity in Mifflinburg and halfway through the season, I got clipped by an opposing lineman. He was flagged, but I was out for the season due to a torn calf muscle.
Bring on the following year and we had a team of inexperienced players because we lost 13 seniors to graduation and we had a new football coach. Lewisburg gave us an idea of what our season might be like by crushing us in our opening game, 51-0. We went on to lose every game that season but each game was a lesson in humility and also a lesson in wanting to improve. We never stopped trying but we lacked the experience to compete for a full game, mainly because we only had 17 players so most of us had to go both ways.
That year honed my skills as a running back and linebacker who loved to tackle. We were the epitome of constant effort but we were mostly outclassed.
I remember our game against Montoursville where Earl, our 168-pound tackle, was up against Montoursville’s 400-pound tackle who was also a top-notch wrestler. Earl was getting battered and he called for a timeout. He jogged over to our sideline, threw his helmet on the ground and said, “I quit, I’ve had it, I can’t do anything, he’s too big.” The coach told him, “You can’t quit. I won’t allow it.”
But the coach sent in a second-string tackle for a few plays when he notitced Earl was getting hammered. It seemed like we should have had another tackle as a 12th man to help keep that tackle at bay.
We lost game after game and it looked like we were going to have another zero-win season. As team captain, with my fellow seniors in agreement, I said we were not going to have another season with zero wins. I wanted us all to fight to avoid it.
That Saturday, we downed Muncy 19-3 and finished by tying Montgomery 6-6 in a rainy, mud-spattered contest. My friend Ron and I were selected to the conference all-star team.
I had visions of playing football at Susquehanna University. These hopes were dashed when I met some of the players as a freshman. Two of the running backs who were also freshmen were both from larger schools and more than my 150 pounds. One was 190 pounds of freight-train power and the other was taller but equally good. Plus, the freshman linebacker who lived next door to me was muscular, fast on his feet, and looked like he could easily tackle a grizzly bear.
I decided I would concentrate on my courses and leave football for another year. As it turned out, I thought it better to watch football than play becuase my grade point average needed my total attention.
This Old Codger loves football, whether it’s high school, college or pro. I remember a statement from years ago about a famous person who was accused of playing football too long without a helmet. My love of lowering my head and plunging into an opposing tackler or as a linebacker cracking helmets with an opposing running back made some of my teammates think I was playing football too long with a helmet.
That being said, here’s an Old Codger salute to all area football players for a successful season.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.