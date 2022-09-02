Just the images of the 322-foot-high Artemis 1 rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — standing on a launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is enough to bring back vivid memories for many of us who were alive in the 1960s, watching every step we took toward the moon.
Artemis, now set for launch on Saturday after a technical malfunction nixed a liftoff on Tuesday, will not have humans aboard, but the capsule on top will be going to the Moon, a journey 1,000 times farther than the many recent missions to the International Space Station, according to NASA.
The unmanned test flight will be just the first step in plans to return humans to the moon, where experts on future missions will establish the “Gateway,” a foundation for the eventual goal of sending astronauts to Mars.
It’s the same kind of feeling we had more than a half century ago when we saw that towering white Saturn V Apollo rocket on the launch pad, knowing that it was about to transport humans to the moon.
Our 1960s experience spanned the complete range of emotion, from the horror of three Apollo 1 astronauts losing their lives on Feb. 21, 1967, when fire engulfed their capsule on the Cape Canaveral launch pad, to the sheer wonder and awe that came as Neil Armstrong spoke the words “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” as his left foot touched the moon’s surface at 10:56 p.m. July 20, 1969.
Today, a little more than 53 years later, all of us — especially children, teens and young adults — will be fortunate to witness a series of missions in the years ahead that will re-establish our exploration of space and stir fascination and inspiration here on the ground.
NASA reports that this first unmanned Artemis mission will test the new spacecraft systems. The second flight will take astronauts on a test flight around the moon and the third will transport the first woman and first person of color to the moon.
The “Gateway,” to be established during future missions to the moon, will enable monthslong crew expeditions with multiple trips on the lunar surface. The Gateway also is designed to operate as a deep-space outpost.
NASA is now working with commercial companies in the private sector, as well as private-public partnerships, to design and develop human landers that will deliver astronauts to the moon, with the long-term goals of global lunar access and a reusable landing system. Increasingly larger landers will eventually carry large roving instrument kits to locate life-sustaining and mission-enabling resources on the moon.
Missions to the moon are “intertwined” with dreams of humans stepping onto the surface of Mars, NASA writes: “The Moon provides an opportunity to test new tools, instruments and equipment that could be used on Mars, including human habitats, life support systems and technologies and practices that could help us build self-sustaining outposts away from Earth.”
And it all starts with Saturday’s scheduled launch of Artemis 1, kicking off a series of events, missions and explorations that most of us who were around for Apollo appreciate and look forward to watching.
