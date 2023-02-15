Would it not be germane for citizens to know what extra money flows from industry to people already paid for doing their government jobs? We keep hearing how little government employees earn, which is why benefits and pensions are generous.
While low pay is true for some, there are some others for whom both salaries and bonuses are quite generous; this is particularly true for some working at the National Institutes of Health. The Patent and Trademark Law Amendments Act enables federal employees to receive royalties for products and inventions when listed as an inventor or co-inventor on a patent, and many royalties have proven munificent indeed. This can entail significant conflicts of interest if not handled openly and honestly.
Since 2005 the NIH requires employees to disclose royalty payments on consent forms for trial participants, but the agency has not disclosed these payments to the public on Freedom of Information requests and, as agencies commonly do despite lawsuits, redacted significant pertinent information. The amounts going to individuals, the innovations in question and the names of third-party payers were all redacted by NIH. We know roughly $2 billion in royalty payments were received and distributed by the agency between 1991-2019 alone, and estimates of additional royalties since then are over $300 million. Hopefully, we will learn more about the hidden financial ties between pharmaceutical companies and government employees if Congress ever investigates, since the administration won’t comply with requests.
Another more important and interesting discovery may hopefully also soon occur. With verification from NIH Director Dr. Lawrence Tabak that NIH officials, at China’s request, concealed transformed genomic sequences of COVID-19 from their Wuhan lab, scientists examining the hidden but still available coding sequencing may help decipher what manipulations of the virus were done. When biologist Jesse Bloom raised the issue in an article though, Kristian Andersen, one of the NIH group frantically trying to censor any suggestion the virus may have escaped from the Wuhan lab, told him that the Wuhan team had a right to remove early information and that it was unethical for Bloom to question it. That despite the ongoing support of the lab through the NIH with millions of our tax money! She allegedly went so far as to offer to delete Bloom’s article from a server “in a way that would leave no record that this had been done.” Once again our government opens the Memory Hole whenever it needs to cover up embarrassing facts.
CNN wrote this commentary about a report that Anna Diakun, a staff attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University said on its network. “On President Joe Biden’s first day in office, the White House pledged that the administration would bring transparency and truth back to government. While the administration took some initial steps toward fulfilling this pledge, it has simply failed to act on a number of transparency issues. Worse, the administration seems to be embracing the opaque and undemocratic policies of its predecessors on a few other fronts. Though the FOIA is meant to be a core pathway to transparency, long delays and high rates of withholding make getting information into the hands of the public difficult — especially if the requester is unwilling to engage in years-long litigation. In February 2021, a group of more than 40 organizations signed a letter, co-drafted by the Knight Institute, where I work, and the American Civil Liberties Union, outlining ways Biden could improve FOIA administration and encouraging him to issue a memorandum aimed at fixing some of its problems.”
It shouldn’t take lawsuits or congressional action to force agencies to be transparent and comply with FOIA rules, since even non-right wingers agree about the frequent delays and withholding complaints.
Thomas A. Modesto lives in Danville.