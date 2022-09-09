More than 9 in 10 substantiated cases of child abuse cases in Pennsylvania in 2021 involved someone the child knew directly: Parents, current and former significant others of a parent, siblings and other relatives, and the spouse or former spouse of a child’s parent. The data serve as another reminder of the myth that strangers are often the primary threat to children. While they can be a realistic threat, children are almost always abused by someone they know.
New data from the state’s Department of Human Services is based on referrals for child abuse and general protective services, collected by DHS from ChildLine reports and from county children and youth agencies.
Among the findings:
n 94 percent of substantiated claims of abuse were done by someone the child knew.
n Statewide, there were 58 substantiated fatalities and 136 substantiated near-fatalities in 2021.
n The number of reports to ChildLine has increased since the COVID pandemic has cooled, likely as more children get in front of mandatory reporters at school and other locations.
The numbers are not surprising. They reinforce that the child predators come with a familiarity, a level of trust that is devastatingly violated. Pediatrician Dr. Pat Bruno of Geisinger, a board-certified specialist in child abuse who is the medical director of the Child Advocacy Center, said the numbers fall in line with what he has seen over his long career.
Bruno and others in similar positions, feel like there is still a significant gap, even as the number of reports increase.
The scope of mandatory reporters grew significantly in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky abuse scandal a decade ago, which led to a sharp increase in reports. There is a concern that some of that vigilance is waning.
“The mandated reporter shouldn’t stop for a second to report what they think may be suspected child abuse,” Cathleen Palm, founder and executive director of the Center for Children’s Justice in Berks County, said, while acknowledging, “We don’t know today if we’re doing better or worse than 10 years ago. We really don’t.”
Bruno said he suspects the number of cases reported is still far below the number of actual incidents, even with the growth in mandatory reporters and awareness of who and what to look for.
In the end, as is often the case, it returns to the common mantra: If you see something, say something.
If you suspect a child is suffering abuse, call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313 or visit the ChildLine section of www.dhs.pa.gov.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.