A friend called me the other day, shaken. They’d been away for the weekend and came home to find that some people had decorated for Halloween. As part of their display, they had hung a “black convict” from a tree in their front yard. My friend was horrified and went back for a picture. They were right to be horrified. It is exactly as bad as you might think.
At their request, I took on dealing with this. I called the State Police, they said they’d look at it. The officer was unsure if this could possibly construed as a hate crime, although he agreed it might be intimidating. I filed an inquiry at the ACLU. I’ll hear from them in a couple weeks. I don’t actually know if there is a law in Pennsylvania that makes such vulgar and threatening displays illegal. I do not traffic in affairs of law. I work in the fields of the heart.
And my heart is broken.
I have been at the memorial to lynching in Montgomery erected by the Equal Justice Institute. It is a powerful and horrifying testament to evils committed against Black Americans. They know of more than 4,000 of them. And far too many of those were scheduled events for which White Christians dressed up in their Sunday best and took a picnic for the family to recline and watch the spectacle of people’s being mailed, tortured, and murdered by mob justice. They took their children to watch. I don’t know how those words make sense.
I mourn the fact that people find this… what… funny? acceptable? I don’t know what kind of hate would induce someone to put up such a display. I’m not sure how their neighbors haven’t tried to talk to them, to suggest how inappropriate it is.
But it is inappropriate, just as it is hateful, disgusting, and threatening. Threatening certainly to people of color, particularly Black Americans, but threatening also to any sense of decency and democracy, and to the values the people of these United States of America espouse. People of faith, principle, and conscious must not only recoil but also speak out at such ugliness.
I don’t know what the homeowners intended. I hope that they will rethink. That’s a decoration that belongs in the trash. It’s a sentiment that belongs on the trash heap of history. My beloved Valley, we are so much better than this.
Ann Keeler Evans, Minister Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley