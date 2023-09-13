Random drug testing of students within the Shikellamy School District is a bold step for directors to take, one that will be worth monitoring moving forward both in terms of the program’s effectiveness and the concerns over privacy.
School directors said they are moving forward with the plan after discussing it at a work session last week. The program needs board approval at an upcoming public voting meeting.
The idea has been discussed in recent months, directors said. The random testing would be of students involved in extracurriculars — not just student-athletes as is the case in many schools — and is designed to deter students from using illegal drugs. So far there is no word on the cost of the program.
Shikellamy directors are not alone in making this decision. According to the most recent national survey from the School Health Policies and Practices Study, about 38 percent of school districts in the nation already have such programs. That is up about 13 percent from the same survey done more than 15 years ago.
Shikellamy school Director Mike Thomas said he favors the policy. “If this works as intended, it is a good thing,” he said.
There are a variety of studies that show differing data on whether or not the testing reduces usage among students. We understand the thought process and the worthy intent.
We know in today’s climate, there will be pushback from people concerned about privacy.
And we also know drug usage among students is down in Northumberland County according to the most recent data from the latest Pennsylvania Youth Survey released last year. The data show that in 2017, 10 percent of high school seniors in Northumberland County said they had used prescription painkillers. That number was more than five percent in 2019 and less than five percent in 2021. In 2017 and 2019 more than 30 percent of seniors in the county had used marijuana, a number that dropped to about 24 percent in 2021.
That is a positive trend, although we would argue that 1-in-4 students using marijuana is still a high number.
But the numbers are dropping, so programs in place seem to be, at least on the surface, working. Whether or not this latest tool proposed in Shikellamy serves as another deterrent remains to be seen, but we trust school leaders know what is best for their students in this instance.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.