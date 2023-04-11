We are quite fortunate here in the Valley to be blessed with abundant natural resources available for biking, hiking, swimming, boating, hunting, camping and just sitting back and relaxing.
It wasn’t surprising to learn that Raymond B. Winter State Park in Union County was recently named the Park of The Year by the Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation (PPFF). It was recognized, the foundation said, for its “exemplary customer service focused on providing a quality experience for visitors, its boundless recreational opportunities, and its resilience.” Thousands of people venture to the park annually to swim, hike, snowshoe and dozens of other outdoor adventures.
The news comes a few months after the North Branch of the Susquehanna River was tabbed as the state’s 2023 River of the Year following a public vote conducted by the Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR).
Pair that with news from DCNR that Lake Augusta should be up and running for a full boating season — a somewhat rare occurrence in recent years — and those interested in recreation outlets in the Valley clearly have tremendous variety and options to enjoy the region.
From Shikellamy State Park to R.B. Winter State Park to Weiser State Forest, there are many options. The rail trail in Union County runs west from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and it always has friendly faces making the trek to and from the neighboring communities.
In Montour County, the Hess Loop Trail drew 50,000 hikers in 2021, according to MARC Director Bob Stoudt. There are numerous outlets at the Montour Preserve — which has a lake, hiking trails, a fossil pit, maple sugar shack, animal viewing blinds and an environmental study pond filled with wildlife.
There is something for everyone that lives here, but also high-profile outlets that draw visitors. According to the latest Pennsylvania Tourism Economic Impact Report, visitors spent more than $113 million on recreation in the region — Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties — in 2021, up about 30 percent from the pandemic year of 2020. That means jobs and money coming into the Valley because of our natural resources.
As the weather continues to emerge from the dormant winter and we see more green each day, be sure to find the time to take advantage of the natural outlets we are fortunate to have in the region. Not every area is blessed in the same way.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.