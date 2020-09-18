As I sat at my desk, I noticed the appearance of the sun as it peaked through the haze and shone through my window. It looked orange and blotted out. It didn’t take much research to find out why. Smoke from the wildfires out west has made its way here.
Above us are the ashes of those lost on the West Coast: Homes razed, people who lost loved ones or their own lives, souls set ablaze of our fellow creatures who suffered in a world of human apathy, the spirits of our nation’s ancient trees, freed from their earthly bonds never to reach the glory of the historic forests now all but gone. I lament the loss of these souls and for the lives that are to come and inherit a world set afire.
I pray God will use me and use us all for the restorative work of justice, peace, and reconciliation. We owe it to ourselves, our fellow creatures, the planet, and future generations to do this work. What can be more faithful than personal sacrifice? Sacrifice our excesses and abundance so that all prosper, rather than few.
Vote for those who have open hearts and minds toward the science that reveals God’s cry for human compassion. We have the choice, voice, and means to transform the world. Don’t let the souls of our brothers and sisters in the West, of the ancient wilderness, of our fellow creatures with whom we once shared Eden, disappear into the abyss.
Larry Herrold Jr.,
Sunbury