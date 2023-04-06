Remember when President Joe Biden no sooner got in office, he shut down fuel lines. Then he drew out of the federal reserve to subsidize our need and also sold to our adversaries. That federal reserve was put there for emergency use or conflict. As it is now, we’re lucky to be able to get our planes off, ships away from docks, tanks to do what is needed.
Then he hit the military, all must be vaccinated. Well many retired, enrollment way down. Screw up No. 2.
Then the one everyone is overlooking, No. 3. That is more than 1,000 Chinese came through the border into the U.S.
They were flown from China and then walked across the U.S. border with Mexico. Some had to pay for their transportation. Can’t you read in between the lines, Chinese aliens? This is like opening the chicken coop, so the fox has easy entrance. This tells me China is getting ready for a war with U.S. and planting people here all over the U.S. How can our president be so dumb? For Chinese to come all the way from China to cross the U.S. border doesn’t make sense.
I hope I’m wrong on No. 3 but time will tell, and that’s not far away.
Hope I’m wrong.
This proves China is up to no good.
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer