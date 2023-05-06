I read a news story about a 6-year old child who was on her school playground with her best friend when a gunman opened fire with his AK-15 assault weapon. The little girl survived but her best friend did not. Another child who didn’t make it past kindergarten, another grieving, devastated family and community. The little friend who survived was so traumatized that she was unable to return to school for six years. And this is happening everywhere throughout America.
Death by guns is the leading cause of death for children in our country.
There are a variety of bills before the Pennsylvania House and Senate that seek to provide common sense laws to protect us. No surprise that they are all sponsored by Democrats. HB336 “Banning Future Sales of Assault Weapons” is in committee now, also sponsored by Democrats.
The only bill relating to firearms that is sponsored by Republicans is HB893 “The Second Amendment Protection Act,” which seeks to protect gun owners regardless of any federal laws that may try to ban assault weapons.
I wonder if they support “The AR-15 National Gun Act” that seeks to designate the AR-15 as the U.S. “national gun?”
Owning assault weapons is not a Second Amendment issue. For too many people, it is a life or death issue.
I think that any elected official that does not vote to ban assault weapons is complicit in the murder of innocent people, most especially our children.
Maggie Waggoner,
Lewisburg