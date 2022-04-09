Recently a letter here by Arthur Keller (March 31) discussed the hidden cost of owning an electric vehicle (EV). His letter was a well-researched snapshot of today’s EVs and the bumps in the road owners and potential owners of today’s “Model Es” must steer through.
Yet, I can see Mr. Keller circa 1910 yelling, “Get a horse!” I don’t own an EV. I have two gas-drinking autos. I also am missing that “All American” guy gene. I don’t have that special attraction to automobiles as proven by the 2007 Camry I drive now pushing 400,000 miles. Yet, If the Camry dies, heaven forbid, I’d consider buying an EV.
It is inevitable that some alternative to the internal combustion engine powering our transportation is not far away. Currently, the smart money, including a buck-or-two from the auto industry, is on the EV.
In his letter, Mr. Keller looks only at today’s problems. Modern technology moves quicker than a Camaro on a salt flat. I am far from a crusading environmentalist, but society has embraced the notion of a cleaner, more sustainable future. I am also not a Luddite, and the EV is cool stuff.
The two major problems with EVs today, as Mr. Keller points out, are mileage and battery disposal. To this point, very recently there have been major breakthroughs that will increase the energy density of batteries. This means a battery, whether in your phone, tablet or EV will hold a greater and longer charge. I’ve read predictions that by 2025 an average EV might get as much as 700-miles between “refills.” About twice today’s best battery mileage. Also, recharge time will not be much different than filling up a car’s gas tank. Disposing of the EV battery will also gear-up to scale.
The EV is new, there aren’t enough “used” batteries to generate a robust recycling industry. The technology exists but is just waiting for enough product to become viable.
Finally, as for price, EVs like all cars will not be cheap. But prices will find their critical level. Remember that in 2005, when almost all TVs were fat, heavy, and bulky cathode ray tube models, the first Sony HD LCD 40-inch flat-screen TV sold for $4,000. Similarly, with the current lack of EV charging stations, back in 2005 few areas could receive HD broadcasts. This didn’t stop public excitement and acceptance.
When I was a kid I had a toy Chevy Impala. It was powered by two D-cell batteries; case in point, AAA-cells were still being developed in 1957. I had no inkling my Impala wasn’t a toy at all, but a prototype.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg