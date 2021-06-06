Donald Trump’s “reality” TV show was nominated several times for a series Emmy award, but lost each time to another more popular show. Trump’s response, “I got screwed out of an Emmy.....I should’ve gotten it,” he said.
When Ted Cruz bested Trump in the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump wrote “Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified,” “Ted Cruz didn’t win Iowa, he stole it.”
On losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016, Trump claimed that she won that only because millions of people voted illegally; there was voter fraud. So determined was he that on May 11, 2017, he formed by executive order “The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity” or simply the Voter Fraud Commission. Chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, the board operated until Jan. 3, 2018, when it was disbanded without making any findings of fraud.
Do you not see a pattern here? Writing for Bustle.com on Oct. 17, 2016, Elizabeth Strassner prophesied about the Emmy award/election comparison, “The major difference, of course, between the Emmys and the United States election system is that questioning the legitimacy of the latter could have dire, far-reaching implications for how Americans view their country and its leaders. A future President Hillary Clinton (Me: Insert “Joe Biden” here) would struggle with constituents who did not respect her (his) power or even believe that she (he) truly won the election. Trump’s behavior — and the willingness of many to indulge these conspiracy theories — paint a grim picture of a future in which candidates will whine and threaten that the only fair election is one in which they win.”
Following his undeniable, well-established pattern, Trump now asserts that rampant fraud again bested him in November 2020. Is it any wonder that we are where we are (many Republicans believe Biden is not the legitimate president) at this dangerous point in American democracy?
One must wonder why, if Democrats had the wherewithal and competence to execute such widespread “fraud” in both red and blue states, with both Republican and Democrat election officials with nary an iota of evidence or “leaks,” they did not amplify that to thwart a substantial loss of seats in the House or ensure the majority in the Senate rather than risking it to two unlikely Democratic victories in “Red” Georgia.
That so many people see “strength” in this lying, pathetic pouter escapes my comprehension. The lack of integrity is astounding!
James Swartz lives in Lewisburg.