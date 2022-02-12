The Rev. Butch Woolsey is at it again!
He is always using his warped opinions and biblical references to justify being a right wing booster.
The latest is from The Daily Item opinion page of Jan. 25, 2022...the title being “Open Your Eyes.” He tries to pander to Trump.
How did Trump protect our borders? His dream of the wall? Imprisoning children?
He had nothing to do with the change in insulin prices. In 2018, the average insulin price in the U.S. was $98.70, compared to $6.94 in Australia, $12 in Canada, and $7.52 in the UK, according to media reports.
No other country respected us before Trump. Pew Research says just the opposite. Trump made a mockery of the U.S. government and especially the presidency.
I don’t know how he made up the comment about us being “energy efficient.” Relative to whom?
I for one don’t want God put back “in” America if it means following this lead. We don’t really need mythical standards.
He has nothing to offer except Trump, Keller, et al misdirections and lies.
After extolling Trump’s wonders, he immediately makes up the horrors of Biden’s presidency:
“He is destroying our country” — evidence or examples?
“Government is trying to divide our country” — No, you are trying to do that.
“Our country was founded on” — And what pray tell is that? Perhaps you should study the constitution and Declaration of Independence; little mention of God or churches there.
Butch needs to stick to regurgitating Bible passages.
David M. Ambrose,
Lewisburg