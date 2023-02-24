It is worth noting the inculpating yet unsurprising testimony and correspondence disclosed in the summary judgment motion of plaintiff Dominion in its billion-dollar lawsuit claiming damages against Fox for defamation. The managers and “entertainers” at Fox, who shamelessly disclaim the title of “newscaster,” are shown to cater brazenly to the base of voters who then as now somehow continue to think that Donald J. Trump was the best thing since sliced bread.
Knowing that there was no basis in fact to the claims of a “stolen” 2020 election, still endlessly spewed by the former president, the honchos at Fox were concerned less about truthful reporting, but, rather, more concerned about losing market share attributable to the base. In short, they made a profit-based business decision by intentionally choosing to publish and repeat without challenging what they themselves understood to be the unrelenting lies coming from Trump and his similarly truth-challenged cronies so as not to risk losing the large part of their audience who then failed, and still fail, to see Trump as the quintessential con man (lacking a shred of decency or a moral compass) that he continues to be.
At present, Trump, who twice failed to win the popular vote, says he’s running for president again in 2024, not so much because he thinks he can win, but rather, in a desperate effort to stay out of jail in the face of the backlash of the countless, questionable behaviors he has committed before, during and after his unfortunate presidency.
We can, among other ills, lay at his feet the take-no-prisoners attitude of the unapologetic, power-hungry right wingnuts in the House (Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, and Lauren Boebert, to name just a few), tolerance among them for similarly truth-averse George Santos, and the misguided, desperate efforts of other like-minded losers like Kari Lake who don’t understand that the one who wins the majority of votes wins the election, no matter how much they seem to like to pretend to be victims.
Truthfulness and integrity matter, but only if we learn to choose leaders who similarly value those qualities.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg