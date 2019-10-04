College student-athletes — who have long benefitted from full scholarships handed out by prestigious universities and the luxuries that come with that — may now finally have the right to earn money as non-athletes across campus have for years.
It’s about time.
A day after California signed a bill that would allow college athletes to make money on endorsements based on their likeness, Pennsylvania Reps. Dan Miller and Ed Gainey have introduced a similar bill in Pennsylvania. The National Collegiate Athletic Association, which oversees college sports in the U.S. is scrambling to find a solution, noting having 50 different sets of rules likely isn’t in the best interest of student-athletes.
In Washington, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who played in the NFL and college football for Ohio State, is pursuing federal legislation.
The NCAA understands it has to get further in front of this than it has been. This battle has been going on for a long time. In 2004, world skiing champion Jeremy Bloom’s college football career ended when the NCAA ruled him ineligible because of endorsements he received as an Olympic skier.
Under these new rules, Bloom would be eligible to play.
“We are telling 18- to 23-year-olds that they can’t exercise what other 18- to 23-year-olds can because they play college athletics,” Miller said about the law in Pennsylvania. “It’s an economic issue.”
Don’t be confused by the name: The Fair Pay to Play Act. Players are not getting paid for their actions on the field. They certainly won’t be paid by the universities.
The law would allow an athlete, male or female, playing any sport — from football to water polo — to sign a deal with a company that wants to use that player to promote their goods. A simple example: Blaise Alexander car dealerships, which already sponsors Penn State Athletics — check the backdrop of any pic of James Franklin at a post-game press conference — wanted to use Saquon Barkley to sell cars. The dealership and Barkley — likely through an agent — would sign a deal. Penn State wouldn’t pay Barkley, who went on to become the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. The dealership would.
Players who warrant the deals would sign them. Players who don’t, won’t.
It’s a free market system coming to college sports. Certainly, some details will need to be ironed out; California’s law doesn’t go into effect until 2023 to allow for this work. Undoubtedly schools will pitch potential deals to recruits, perhaps tilting an already unbalanced playing field even more.
But the fact that one state has already moved and others — including Pennsylvania — are following suit, it is a “W” for college athletes across the nation.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.