This is in response to John Benick’s letter on Dec. 5. There is a very good reason why you are having trouble understanding “why radical Democrats hate our country...”.
Because they don’t! Perhaps your mind/instincts is/are trying to tell you something. Mental acrobatics can only go so far before one starts “to smell a rat.”
In 1974, Trump came across a legendary New York “fixer,” a ruthless lawyer named Roy Cohn. Trump questioned Cohn about allegations of racial discriminations in Trump’s housing. This became one of the most influential relationships in Trump’s career.
Cohn taught Trump how to exploit power and instill fear through a simple formula: Attack, counterattack and never apologize. Also he encouraged the use of the “say it often enough and people will believe what you say” routine. Think about it. Can you honestly say that you never noticed how Trump voices a word or short sentence over and over and over again, ad nauseum? Guess why? He’s propagandizing you! He’s had years and years of practicing this routine. Evidently, many have fallen into this trap. I just hope you have not sent him money. He said on tape that he loves spending other people’s money and has done so his whole career! Check it out if you’re brave enough.
Anyhow, Cohn was disbarred from lawyering in 1986 over longstanding charges of misconduct, including dishonesty, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. Trump had been actively engaged with Cohn’s legal “expertise” and a social friend for all these years.
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg