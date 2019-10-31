We Americans seem focused on the idea of “whack a mole” as a solution to terrorism. Kill the leadership and you kill the movement? This idea seems to be President Trump’s lodestar.
This is seldom true. Kill the leadership and you allow others the opportunity for upward mobility. That is reality. The real solution to terrorism is to attack the underlying ideology that powers men to do evil things.
Every founding father of the KKK is dead. Yet the ideology lives on. Hitler, Mussolini, and Franco ... all dead, yet fascism lives on. Marx, Engels, Lenin, and Stalin ... still dead and yet the ideas live on.
The world we live in is one of conflicting philosophies living in flesh. The flesh eventually perishes; tomorrow is built on the ideas that survive. It has become too easy to simply accept the ideologies we are sold without reference to the truths or the lies that support them. When the lies become more palatable than truth, our republic will fail.
Joseph R. Fischer,
LTC, US Army (retired
Northumberland